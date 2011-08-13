Mayor Nutter Comes Out Swinging Against "Idiots And Fools" Rampaging In Philadelphia

Mayor Michael Nutter of Philadelphia delivered an impassioned plea to the African-American community earlier this week, from the pulpit of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, his own congregation. In televised remarks, Nutter for the first time cited the recent “flash mob” attacks in the city as a specifically black phenomenon, and said it was the black community’s job to get the problem under control.



From Real Clear Politics:

“If you want all of us — black, white or any other colour — if you want us to respect you, if you want us to look at you in a different way, if you want us not to be afraid to walk down the same side of the street with you, if you want folks not to jump out of an elevator when you get on, if you want folks to stop following you around in stores when you’re out shopping, if you want someone to offer you a job or an internship somewhere, if you don’t want folks to be looking in or trying to go in a different direction when they see two or 20 of you coming down the street, then stop acting like idiots and fools out in the streets of the city of Philadelphia. Just cut it out.”

Mayor Nutter, who himself is black, began his remarks by saying: “I’m going to say some things this morning that I know from time to time many of you think, but may not say. They will not be PC.”



