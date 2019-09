Mayor Bloomberg took to the stage last Saturday night in an effort to raise money for several charities. He appears at the 9-second mark in a seemingly hotboxed Volkswagen bus.



The real stars come in at 1:20 though with the Jersey Shore’s Snooki and The Situation performing some sort of dialogue with the Mayor.

Watch the performance below!



