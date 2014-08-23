A Maryland Mayor Set Up A Ridiculous Tent After Being Evicted From City Hall

Evicted Mayor Eugene Grant launches his #mobilemayor effort. Never mind the tent and lawn chair, he’s dead serious. pic.twitter.com/9kzqwCEAQ9

The mayor of the small Maryland city of Seat Pleasant has set up a tent for his new office space after the City Council evicted him from City Hall.

Mayor Eugene Grant faced complaints about his “harsh language and treatment of city employees,” according to CBS, prompting local lawmakers to vote for the eviction last week.

But Grant, who admitted to raising his voice to city employees but denied doing anything improper, isn’t going to accept the decision quietly.

“I will set up a table and a chair and I will have my meetings,” he told Fox 5 after the vote.

Grant also said he wasn’t planning to run for re-election in 2016, but now that the City Council has escalated the situation, he will seek to stay in office.

“I wasn’t going to run, but after this, I have got no other choice,” he said.

