New York City's mayor will require all of the city's public schools to teach computer science

Twitter/@TechCrunch New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt New York in May.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio will announce on Wednesday that the city’s public schools will be required to offer classes in computer science to all students within the next 10 years, The New York Times reports.

The announcement will come as part of a greater speech on education policy which focuses on sending resources to the schools and children most in need, according to the Wall Street Journal,

The city is willing to spend $US81 million over the next 10 years in support of that goal, according to the Times, though it hopes to raise half of those funds from donors.

Many private schools already offer computer science classes, while public schools have difficulty obtaining qualified teachers to support similar programs.

De Blasio’s 10-year goal will no doubt require great work on the part of the city’s schools. New York City’s Department of Education estimates that fewer than 10 per cent of its schools offer computer science and that only 1 per cent of students end up actually receiving computer science education.

After his speech, de Blasio will be hosting a Google Hangout with 15 seventh and eighth grade computer science students from MS 223 in the South Bronx, along with their computer science teacher.

Here’s the announcement for the speech.

