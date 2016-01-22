NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio just issued a dire-sounding travel warning for the coming blizzard

Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning New Yorkers to avoid travelling this weekend due to the severe snowstorm expected to arrive Saturday.

The Mayor issued a hazardous travel advisory from Saturday through Sunday, citing heavy snow and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch for the city’s five burroughs, parts of northeast New Jersey, and Long Island, Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service released this map of the potential snowfall in New York:

The storm could also bring potentially severe flooding, like that last seen during a winter snowstorm in 1992.

The Mayor’s Office issued the following warnings for travellers:

Drivers:

If you have to drive, monitor the latest weather reports. Take public transit if possible.

Drive slowly. Cars take longer to stop in snowy and icy conditions.

Follow major streets and highways.

Keep the phone number of a towing service. If your vehicle gets stuck, stay with it and contact a towing company.

Pedestrians:

Be careful of slippery surfaces.

Wear proper cold-weather clothing.

Cover your fingers, ears and nose.

Be careful of cars and other traffic.

“From keeping our streets clear to keeping our residents safe and secure, this city is taking every step necessary to prepare for winter weather,” de Blasio said in a statement. “In the case of severe snow this week, we will quickly mobilize a major operation to ensure every New Yorker in every neighbourhood is prepared and protected.”

