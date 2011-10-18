Mayor Bloomberg Making Another Surprise Appearance, This Time At Techstars Demo Day

Photo: Techstars via Inc.com

Last week Mayor Bloomberg made a surprise appearance at the monthly New York Tech Meetup event.Tomorrow, he’ll be on stage at Techstars Demo Day, sources say.



He’ll be talking about Techstars and the New York tech community in general, and he’ll probably make an announcement or two of his own.

Bloomberg seems to be making himself ever-present at all the big tech events. Earlier this year, he popped by coworking space and entrepreneurship school, General Assembly.

