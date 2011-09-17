Mayor Bloomberg Warns Of Mass Riots If Economy Doesn't Create More Jobs

During his weekly radio show, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg warned that unless action is taken to help young people find work, the United States is at risk of seeing mass rioting.



“We have a lot of kids graduating college — can’t find jobs,” Bloomberg said in an exchange first reported by the New York Daily News. “That’s what happened in Cairo. That’s what happened in Madrid. You don’t want those kinds of riots here.”

The Cairo riots brought down the regime of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Bloomberg said he welcomed President Barack Obama’s jobs plan, saying, “at least he’s got some ideas on the table, whether you like those or not.”

“Now everybody’s got to sit down and say we’re actually gonna do something and you have to do something on both the revenue and the expense side,” he said.

Bloomberg said he did not agree with Obama’s “my way or the highway” approach to his jobs plan, saying there needs to be compromise.

Download the radio show here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.