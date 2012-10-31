MAYOR BLOOMBERG: At Least 18 New Yorkers Have Died From The Hurricane

Mayor Michael Bloomberg addressed New Yorkers for the second time today. He said Hurricane Sandy has so far caused 18 deaths in New York City.



He said Con Ed is working to get power back “as soon as humanly possible,” but most people will have to wait “until the weekend” to get it back. The subway system will also take a few days to get back up and running. Sanitation workers will begin working tonight and public schools will remain closed.

City employees are expected to report to work tomorrow, he says, and the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade has been postponed.

He says that tomorrow they’ll take care of the dangling crane on 57th Street. The plan is to “cable the crane to the building” and go from there.

During the Q&A, someone asked about the economic damage to NYC. Bloomberg said the city is “pretty much self-insured.”

He also warned against going into city parks, and said the mandatory evacuation in Zone A remains in effect.

