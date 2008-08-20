Mayor Bloomberg Jumps On T. Boone Pickens' Wind-Energy Bandwagon

Mayor Bloomberg unveiled an ambitious alternative energy plan yesterday in which New York City would be powered by wind turbines. Too bad it will never happen.



NYT: In a plan that would drastically remake New York City’s skyline and shores, Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg is seeking to put wind turbines on the city’s bridges and skyscrapers and in its waters as part of a wide-ranging push to develop renewable energy.

The plan, while still in its early stages, appears to be the boldest environmental proposal to date from the mayor, who has made energy efficiency a cornerstone of his administration.

Mr. Bloomberg said he would ask private companies and investors to study how windmills can be built across the city, with the aim of weaning it off the nation’s overtaxed power grid, which has produced several crippling blackouts in New York over the last decade…

But the mayor’s proposal for wind power faces several serious obstacles: People are likely to oppose technologies that alter the appearance of their neighborhoods; wind-harnessing technology can be exceedingly expensive; and Mr. Bloomberg has less than 18 months left in office to put a plan into place.

Turning New York City into a major source of wind power would likely take years, if not decades, and could require a thicket of permits from state and federal agencies. Parts of New York’s coastline, for example, are controlled by the federal government, from which private companies must lease access.

Mr. Bloomberg is known for introducing ambitious proposals that later collapse, as did his congestion-pricing plan for Manhattan.

Nonetheless, Hizonner’s evidently so committed to clean energy that he met privately with new wind energy-champion T. Boone Pickens. Bloomberg would be wise to listen to the sage Pickens. Rudy Giuliani didn’t and look what happened to him.

Page Six: TEXAS oilman T. Boone Pickens, a leading advocate for alternative energy sources, told a tale out of school yesterday about Rudy Giuliani at an energy summit in Las Vegas. While acting as an adviser to Giuliani’s failed presidential campaign, Pickens recalled, he warned the candidate not to make promises he couldn’t keep about weaning the US off foreign oil.

“I said, ‘Please do not get up and say you’re going to be energy independent because you can’t produce that,’ ” Pickens related. “That’s going to take time and a lot of planning to do. He said, ‘OK, OK, I got you.’ ” Two weeks later, Pickens said, Giuliani announced that he’d make the nation energy independent if he became president.

“I [had] told him by the time you get to November of ’08 you will be this deep in energy problems and it will be the No. 1 issue. I did get that right on the time. I didn’t get it right on Giuliani.”

See Also: T. Boone Pickens Stuffs Fox During Interview: “Turn On CNBC. I Want To See What The Markets Are Doing”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.