Mayor Bloomberg Makes 'Weekend Update' Cameo To Joke About His Future Job Prospects

Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Jimmy Fallon dropped by “Weekend Update,” with anchor Seth Meyers pointing out that both men are leaving their jobs in the coming year.

When asked if they’re looking forward to the big changes, Fallon said “I’m so excited about about hosting ‘The Tonight Show’ as well as bringing it back to New York City” while Bloomberg joked with a straight face: “I’ll be fulfilling a lifelong dream of enjoying a small soda on a non-smoking beach.”

But when asked what the future brings for the former mayor, Bloomberg said, “I’ve applied to teach Spanish at a few universities, but I’m told that my accent isn’t quite bueno. I don’t know what the future holds — president, pope, naked cowboy — I have lots of options.”

As for Fallon leaving his “Late Night” hosting duties, he said to successor Seth Meyers: “I am sad, but can I just say how happy I am to be passing the baton to you? I introduced you the first time you were ever on ‘Update’ and I’ve watched you grow. My little Sethy.”

Watch the full sketch below.

But they weren’t the only guest stars on “Weekend Update.”

Openly gay tennis legend “Billie Jean King” also stopped by the Update desk to comment on the Sochi Winter Olympics after Obama selected her to be part of the U.S. delegation to the games, which many view as an act of protest to Vladimir Putin’s controversial anti-gay laws.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m President Obama’s big gay middle finger and this bird’s about to be flipped,” she joked. “BJK is about to double down and Putin’s going to find himself in the epicentre of a gay tornado. I’m going to drive my Subaru Outback into Red Square while doing doughnuts and blasting Melissa Etheridge.”

Watch the full, funny segment below:

