Mayor Bloomberg Is Making A Surprise Appearance At New York Tech Meetup Tonight

A lot of cool startups pop up on stage at the monthly New York Tech Meetup event.



Tonight, we’re hearing there will be a surprise guest: Mayor Bloomberg.

Of course, there’s always some New York crisis that could come up. But all things willing, he’ll be there, sources say.

We called Seth Pinsky’s office, the President of NYCEDC, to confirm the rumour. They neither confirmed nor denied Bloomberg’s presence saying, “We cannot comment on the mayor’s schedule.”

We called around a bit more and spoke with another source involved, who confirmed Bloomberg’s appearance.

We’re not sure what he’ll be announcing. Perhaps he will he be talking about New York City’s tech campus initiative. The deadline for submissions is only three weeks away.

We’ve reached out to City Hall for comment and will let you know when we hear back.

