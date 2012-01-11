Mayor Bloomberg Defends Anti-Obesity Ads And Then Orders Chicken Soup And Popcorn

NY1 reported that New York mayor Michael Bloomberg defended the Department of Health’s graphic new anti-obesity campaign Tuesday.



Click here to see the ads>>

The posters, which will be plastered on subway stops around the city for the next three months, show supersized portions of french fries, hamburgers, and sodas over the black and white backdrop of the severely obese — some of whom have amputated limbs due to diabetes.

The tagline — some in English, others in Spanish — reads, “Cut Your Portions. Cut Your Risk.”

Bloomberg dismissed critiques that the ads were too graphic and disturbing, telling reporters:

“What do you want to do? Do you want to have people lose their legs or do you want to show them what happens so that they won’t lose their legs? Take your poison. Which do you want?” said Bloomberg. ‘You can’t have it both ways. Do you want to help people or do you want to have a story and say ‘oh, we don’t want to annoy you, we don’t want to worry you.'”

NY1 noted that Bloomberg ironically issued the statement while touring food delivery website Seamless.com’s new Midtown headquarters. Bloomberg ordered chicken soup and popcorn.

Stefan Friedman, a spokesperson for the American Beverage Association, told Reuters that the campaign portrays an “inaccurate picture” of soft drinks’ impact on obesity.

According to the Health Department, soda and french fry portions are four times larger than they were only half a century ago. Almost 57 per cent of adult New Yorkers are obese, and two of every five New York city elementary school students are overweight. Approximately one in 10 New Yorkers have type 2 diabetes.

The harsh tactics of the New York public service announcements pale in comparison to those used in Georgia’s new anti-childhood obesity campaign. The controversial ads — which can be seen here — have been accused of fat shaming overweight children. The posters sport taglines including: “It’s hard to be a little girl if you’re not.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.