Mayor Bloomberg's Narrow Victory

Update: Bloomberg won, but it was way closer than anyone had expected (51-46).



—–

Original post: This was not supposed to be a close race, but the buzz right now is all about the tight vote in the NYC mayor’s election.

NBC had called the razc early for Mayor Bloomberg, as of 10:00 that call has been withdrawn, and the two candidates are statistically neck and neck. No wonder people were still getting Bloomberg calls as late as this evening. In an off-off year election, with a bad economy, there’s no incumbent who can be guaranteed a victory.

10:31 It still looks as though Hizzoner will be re-elected, but as POLITICO’s Michael Calderone notes, the NYT changed its headline from a definitive Bloomberg win to a mere projection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.