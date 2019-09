More evidence that today’s “photo op” jumbo jet flight in Manhattan was a major SNAFU.



Mayor Bloomberg just held a press conference saying he was “furious” at the “ridiculous” stunt and that he was not informed of the planned flight.

Someone here screwed up big time if even the Mayor wasn’t informed.





