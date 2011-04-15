Mayor Bloomberg Declares April 16 "Foursquare Day" In NYC

Mayor Michael Bloomberg with Foursquare founders Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai

Photo: Foursquare

As New York City tries to cater more to its growing tech startup constituency, Mayor Michael Bloomberg just declared April 16 official “Foursquare Day” in New York City. Cool!(Four squared is 16. Get it?)



Here’s the proclamation just issued from the mayor’s office. He even just visited Foursquare’s office near Astor Place.

New York City is proud to join Foursquare’s founders and fans in celebrating the first global social media holiday. Mayor Bloomberg has issued the following official proclamation declaring April 16, 2011 – 4/16, the fourth sixteenth of the year – to be Foursquare Day in New York City:

Whereas: New York City is proud to be the home of both the powerhouse companies and small startups that are thinking big, creating new jobs, and leading the global economy. Foursquare is one such success story. Started by Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai around Dennis’s kitchen table in the East Village, it now employs more than 60 people in New York and has more than eight million users worldwide. That is why we are proud to join Foursquare’s founders and fans in celebrating the first global social media holiday. Today, April 16th—4/16, the fourth sixteenth of the year—is Foursquare Day in New York City and around the world.

Whereas: Foursquare users check in by smartphone app or text message from different real-world locations, sharing their experiences with friends, posting updates to Twitter and Facebook, and earning points they can then exchange for virtual badges. Check in often enough from a particular venue, and you can become “Mayor” of that venue. If only I had known it were that easy! And it is not just a city’s or a town’s explorers who gain from checking in and reading reviews about the restaurants, shops, and nightspots that are competing for their business. Merchants, too, stand to benefit, as they connect with Foursquare users and offer the deals and specials that will attract new customers and keep them coming back.

Whereas: There is no better place than New York City to start a business. We are the most exciting and most dynamic place on the planet, an international capital of the arts, fashion, and finance. We also understand how critically important science and technology are to remaining competitive in an ever-more interconnected world, which is why our Administration is focused on launching initiatives like BigApps and fostering growth in industries from bioscience to new media. With Foursquare leading the way, we look forward to this generation’s innovators and entrepreneurs making their mark on our City in the years to come.

Now therefore, I, Michael R. Bloomberg, Mayor of the City of New York and the aspiring “Mayor” of City Hall, in recognition of this exciting event, do hereby proclaim Saturday, April 16th, 2011 in the City of New York as:

“Foursquare Day”

Bonus pic! Here’s Bloomberg with the Foursquare team: