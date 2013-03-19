Mayor Bloomberg Has A New Plan: Hide All The Cigarettes

Photo: Flickr/cometstarmoon

New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg may have had his sugary drink ban get shot down by a state judge, but he’s not done yet with his health initiatives.Now, he wants to hide all the cigarettes.



Bloomberg has proposed a new “Tobacco Product Display Restriction” bill, which would force all stores to keep tobacco products out of “public view.”

Tobacco products would have to be kept in “in cabinets, drawers, under the counter, behind a curtain or in any other concealed location,” according to the press release. Stores may continue to advertise product and price, though.

“New York City has dramatically lowered our smoking rate, but even one new smoker is one too many – especially when it’s a young person,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Young people are targets of marketing and the availability of cigarettes and this legislation will help prevent another generation from the ill health and shorter life expectancy that comes with smoking.”

He’ll be proposing the plan to the City Council on Wednesday.

