WHOOPS: New York's Billionaire Mayor Caught Flying His Helicopter Where He Wasn't Supposed To

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New York City’s billionaire mayor, known for jettisoning to his homes in Bermuda and the Hamptons for a weekend getaway, has been caught red-handed using a city helicopter landing pad when he was not supposed to.Mayor Michael Bloomberg was videotaped landing his private helicopter on the helipad at East 34th Street, where weekend use has been banned for more than a decade due to noise pollution complaints, The New York Times reported.



The tape, filmed by a disgruntled neighbour and later broadcast on WABC-TV, reportedly shows the mayor taking off and landing on the helipad several times.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office told the NYT that those weekend jaunts on the helipad no longer happen.

