Mayor Bloomberg Tells Critics To Go Easier On BP

Mayor Bloomberg just made Rand Paul and Barack Obama’s mistake of speaking in defence of BP.



Times Picayune:

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says the world should not rush to judge BP over its huge oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Bloomberg said Friday on his weekly radio show that the head of BP PLC “didn’t exactly go down there and blow up the well.”

He added that everyone might want to wait to assign blame because BP’s expertise is needed to fix the problem.

We’ll see how the mayor’s logic goes down on the Gulf coast.

