Mayor Bloomberg Blasts Case Against Rattner, Calls Pay-To-Play Charge "Ridiculous"

NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is sticking by his personal money manager Steven Rattner, who is still dealing with the fallout for his alleged role in a pay-to-play scheme involving the New York State pension fund.



The Washington Examiner got him to comment on the issue:

“I don’t think he did anything wrong,” Bloomberg said of Rattner. “I happen to think the charge against him is ridiculous.”

Bloomberg’s so willing to stand by his man that he recently gave Rattner $5 billion to establish a new firm.

“I’ve always stood up for anybody that works with me who gets attacked by the press,” Bloomberg said. “Steven Rattner’s a very close friend of mine and remains a close friend.”

