Bloomberg Announces $2 Million Fund for NYC-Based Start-Ups

At last night’s kick-off event for Internet Week New York, Mayor Michael Bloomberg (SAI 100 #1) announced the launch of NYC Seed, a $2 million investment fund for seed-stage technology companies based in New York City. NYC Seed will fund up to $200,000 for start-ups to create an initial product. Selected companies will receive marketing and strategic support services, as well.



The fund is a partnership between ITAC, the New York City Investment Fund, the New York State Foundation for Science, Technology and Innovation, the New York City Economic Development Corporation and Polytechnic University.

