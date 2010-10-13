Mayor Bloomberg Announces 'BigApps 2.0' Competition For NYC Developers

Mayor Mike Bloomberg just announced the second annual BigApps developer competition, BigApps 2.0.



BigApps is a “contest for software developers and members of the public to create web or mobile applications using City data.” Developers have access to roughly 350 public datasets. The goal is to create engaging apps that makes public information more usable and transparent.

The winning apps will receive cash prizes totalling $20,000, and, of course, a lot of publicity. One of last year’s winners, MyCityWay, went on to receive seed funding from the NYC Entrepreneurial Fund, which the city invests in alongside FirstMark Capital.

Details of the competition will be laid out at tonight’s New York Tech Meetup by Deputy Mayor Steel and NYCEDC’s Seth Pinsky.

