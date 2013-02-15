An Awful Sign For Bad NFL Teams That Hope To Get Better Through This Year's Draft

The No. 1 quarterback, Geno Smith

Photo: Getty Images/Justin K. Aller

All signs indicate that this is a weak draft for quarterbacks.There are no sure-fire franchise guys, and teams picking in the top five that desperately need QBs might be out of luck.



But that’s not all, according to NFL Network analyst and respected draft expert Mike Mayock, there aren’t really any big stars in this draft.

As he put it to Rich Eisen’s podcast today, “I’m not sure the fifth pick is that much better than the 20th pick or the 30th pick.”

Oof. That means the Cleveland Browns are #6 and the New England Patriots at #29 are probably going to get equally talented players in the first round.

That’s a horrible sign for these high-drafting teams, at least those that are hoping to land an instant-impact guy like RGIII or Andrew Luck.

Some more Mayock insights that will make fans of lowly NFL teams sad.

He says there is no darkhorse quarterback:

“I don’t have him. I don’t have him. And mean, trust me, I’m looking for him.”

He says he’s having trouble finding a quarterback good enough to get picked in the first round:

“And I don’t know who the best quarterback is yet, and I don’t know if there’s a first-round quarterback. Yet I hear all these people talk about Geno Smith going No. 1. So I’m fascinated. This is going to be, by far, the most confusing quarterback draft we’ve had in years.”

Yikes.

