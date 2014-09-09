The Mayo Clinic Will Help Launch IPhone 6

flick/cogdog The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The Mayo Clinic will be giving Apple a hand at its launch event this evening, according to the Star Tribune. The health service will be demonstrating how to use smartphones (and possibly a smartwatch) to monitor your health.

The healthcare provider, based in Rochester, Minnesota, is the largest non-profit medical group practice in the U.S. The company employs 3,800 physicians and 50,900 allied health staff.

Mayo Clinic and Apple have been working together for two years – the clinic helped Apple with its new app Health, and the HealthKit platform, Apple’s new healthcare API for developers. The Health app accrues health information that is either obtained through gadgets or entered manually by the user.

HealthKit will allow developers to synchronise and share health data with each other. Rivals Google and Microsoft have already created health and fitness applications, which collect data.

Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. John Noseworthy endorsed the partnership with Apple at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June:

“We believe Apple’s HealthKit will revolutionise how the health industry interacts with people. (The Mayo Clinic was) proud to be at the forefront of this innovative technology.”

