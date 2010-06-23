HUGE: If One Exec Loses This Case, The SEC And Feinberg Might "Clawback" Bonuses Execs, Traders Got Years Ago

There is a huge SEC case happening in Arizona right now.



Everyone is watching as the SEC is currently trying to “clawback” the $4.1 million bonus that Maynard L. Jenkins, the former CEO of auto-parts retailer CSK Auto, received 10 years ago.

As the Wall Street Journal puts it:

It is the first time the SEC has used a dormant part of the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley act to recover money from an otherwise innocent CEO whose company restated earnings.

The discovery that CSK Auto cooked the books came well after Maynard received his bonus and he was named an innocent party in the mis-accounting scheme.

Maynard’s case is huge because it could determine whether or not the SEC is able to “clawback” bonuses based on an accounting restatement whether or not fraud is involved.

Also from the Wall Street Journal article:

A largely overlooked portion of the Senate’s new financial-overhaul bill requires that public companies also claw back three years of bonuses from officers after an accounting restatement.

Many more bonuses are riding on Maynard’s case. If he loses, the SEC will have the guts to go after more executives.

From Compliance Week:

The decision is “likely to embolden the SEC in its very aggressive approach to clawbacks, so I think we will see more cases like this unless and until the decision is reversed on appeal,” says Russell Ryan, a former SEC enforcement attorney and now partner at the law firm King & Spalding.

And if Maynard loses, Kenneth Feinberg will have gained more ground to go after bonuses that traders got during the credit crisis.

This is why Feinberg is watching this case: The clawback rule applies only to incentivized and equity-based compensation, and to stock-sale proceeds.

So the clawback includes trader bonuses. And right now, Feinberg is preparing to announce whether or not he’ll require that banks “clawback” traders’ compensation if their trades ended up costing money to banks years later.

Some banks have already said that they will make these changes themselves.

From the Financial Times:

In response to the backlash against big bonuses, most banks have announced provisions to “clawback” part of traders’ and bankers’ bonuses if their deals cost money in later years.

But Feinberg would challenge some traders who were paid years ago.

Also from the Financial Times:

Banks are now bracing for a possible new salvo from Kenneth Feinberg, special master on pay at the Treasury, who will announce soon whether he intends to name and shame banks over specific pay-outs made at the height of the crisis.

Mr Feinberg is preparing to respond to data from several hundred recipients of government assistance, which were asked earlier this year about their pay practices between October 2008 and February 2009.

The outcome of the Maynard case should set the tone for how Feinberg handles the traders’ bonuses.

Right now the SEC is winning the Maynard case. The court rejected Maynard’s appeal to dismiss the case on June 9th.

