11 things to know about Mayim Bialik, who was named one of the new hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

- Mayim Bialik was named one of the new hosts of “Jeopardy!” with executive producer Mike Richards.
- Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, will host “Jeopardy!” primetime specials and spinoff series.
- A former child actor, she starred on “The Big Bang Theory” and plays the titular character in “Call Me Kat.”
Bialik will continue next season as the host of “Jeopardy!” primetime and spin-off specials such as the teachers’ and college tournaments.
“Really really honored and astounded and excited for this — it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen,” Bialik wrote on Instagram following the announcement in August.
She continued: “I don’t know if it was my 15-year old and having to email my agent that did it or if it was something that was already in the works, but I’m super excited and honored, especially as a woman and as a woman in science to be able to present in this way in 10 snazzy blazers.”
She clarified in a YouTube video in October 2020 that “I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful or not necessary, because they are,” and shared that she planned to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot even though she had not gotten a vaccine in 30 years.
She also stated in the video that she believes children receive too many vaccines, and that they are “never 100% effective.”
“Do I think we give way too many vaccines in this country compared to when I was a vaccinated child? Yes. Do I believe most people don’t even know what Hepatitis B is but vaccinate their newborns for it anyway because they’re simply told to? Yes,” she explained, adding, “Does the medical community often operate from a place of fear in order to make money? Heck yeah, they do!”
Bialik also attracted criticism over a 2017 op-ed she wrote for The New York Times about the multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Bialik wrote that although she was “shocked and disgusted” by the accusations against Weinstein, she was not surprised by them, and chooses to conduct herself in a way she described as “self-protecting and wise.”
“I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with,” she wrote. “I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.”
The op-ed drew backlash from critics who said Bialik was insinuating that modesty and a conservative wardrobe can guard one against sexual assault.
Bialik issued an apology on Twitter.
“Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry,” she wrote. “What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, or does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted.”
“I’ve tried very hard and I’d like to believe that one day it might happen,” Bialik said. “I did audition to play the teacher in one of the ‘Spider-Man’ [movies], but I didn’t get it.”
She added: “I’m past the young ingenue character, but I still think there might be a place for me. I’m a huge Marvel and DC person, but obviously DC is my Warner Bros. family. I’m pretty partial to that.”