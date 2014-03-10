Finally, A Beautiful Ad For Animal Adoption That Won't Leave You In Tears

Turn down Sarah McLachlan, The Mayhew Animal Home in the U.K. has a fantastic ad for animal adoption that won’t leave you feeling like you need to call your therapist.

You won’t see any dying dogs or cats in this video, but rather, a picture of what life looks like when you come home to a pet that loves you unconditionally.

Take a look at the ad here (via Reddit):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.