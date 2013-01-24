Mayhem Goes Into labour In Latest Allstate Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Two and a half years since his conception and Allstate’s Mayhem is still going strong. And apparently he’s created enough debauchery for two. Leo Burnett’s latest creative shows Dean Winters going into labour. Brooke Anderson wrote the copy and Greg Nobles acted as AD.

Bacardi started a $130 million media agency review.

The IAB demystifies social data in its latest report.

72andSunny released this trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops II Revolution.

Global digital management consultancy the 614 Group brought on Julia Smith and Eric Urdahl as partners. Smith is a London-based independent digital consultant and Urdahl is a strategy consultant at the German company BEWEB.

Here’s how New Balance’s social media strategy has evolved over time.

Robert Boucher, previously a director of creative technology at BLT & Associates, is now the director of digital delivery and technology at David&Goliath.

