New Photos From Arkansas Oil Spill Show The Extent Of Damage In A Small neighbourhood

The cleanup continues after an ExxonMobil pipeline carrying crude from Alberta’s tar sands ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas, last week.



New photos from the EPA show the extent of the damage.

At least 60 homes were impacted, and oil flowed into a creek connected to a cove attached Lake Conway, a tributary that leads to the Arkansas River. Exxon said in a statement that oil did not reach the lake, although some ducks, turtles, a beaver, and muskrat were affected.

About 5,000 barrels of oil spilled, although the final figures have not yet been released, the company said.

