New Photos From Arkansas Oil Spill Show The Extent Of Damage In A Small neighbourhood

Dina Spector
Mayflower Oil Sill

The cleanup continues after an ExxonMobil pipeline carrying crude from Alberta’s tar sands ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas, last week. 

New photos from the EPA show the extent of the damage

At least 60 homes were impacted, and oil flowed into a creek connected to a cove attached Lake Conway, a tributary that leads to the Arkansas River. Exxon said in a statement that oil did not reach the lake, although some ducks, turtles, a beaver, and muskrat were affected.  

About 5,000 barrels of oil spilled, although the final figures have not yet been released, the company said.   

The Pegasus Line, buried 24 inches underground, ruptured March 29 on a Friday afternoon.

The break in the line was isolated the next day, but 21 homes were evacuated.

Pictures taken by the EPA show the extent of the damage.

A street corner near the source of the spill.

An oil pathway through the North Woods Subdivision in Mayflower, Arkansas.

A dam was erected to stop the flow of oil to a nearby highway.

Oil flows into an unnamed creek connected to a cove attached to Lake Conway.

Here's a closer look at globs of oil in the same creek.

Eighteen vacuum trucks were dispatched by Exxon to clean up the spill.

The area closest to the pipeline rupture point.

A vacuum truck pumps oil at the site where the pipeline rupture.

Oil collects in a drainage channel.

Oily water breaches a mound of dirt and gravel built in ditch running between a neighbourhood street and railroad tracks.

Oil pools near a vacuum truck pumping site about 100 feet east of an interstate highway.

