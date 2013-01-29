MAYER: 'We Need To Start A Chain Reaction'

Photo: Wikimedia/US Navy

We now know Yahoo’s mission under CEO Marissa Mayer, which is serving up users a personalised version of the Web.Now, in Yahoo’s fourth-quarter earnings call, she explained her strategy for making that happen.



“We need to start a chain reaction,” she says.

First, build great products.

Great products will get user adoption.

Users will drive advertising revenues.

Those products—about a dozen, according to Mayer, are ones that will be “daily digital habits.”

