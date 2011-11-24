Mayer Hawthorne Will Provide Nickelback Haters With An Alternative Halftime Show During Tomorrow's Lions Game

Nickelback haters, you are in luck!



Assuming, of course, you’re not in attendance at Ford Field Thursday.

Mayer Hawthorne, a Michigan native, failed in his bid to replace the Canadian rock group at halftime of Thanksgiving Day’s Lions-Packers matchup after livid Lions fans petitioned to have Nickelback removed.

Fortunately, he’s come up with a solution: “Hawthorne Halftime.”

The musician announced Wednesday that he’ll be streaming a show on RollingsStone.com from his parent’s Michigan home during Nickelback’s performance.

He intends to play “a short medley of favourites and some songs especially for Detroit.”

The online petition fielded over 55,000 signatures. Needless to say, this is a welcomed development for many football and music fans.

It certainly beats the alternative – talking to your awkward third cousin.

