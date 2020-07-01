The best liquid lipstick on the market only costs $9 and it lasts all day

Amanda Krause/Insider Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks in the shades Dancer and Seductress.

I first stumbled upon Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks, which typically retail for $US9.50 , back in 2018.

The lipsticks have since become a weekly staple of my makeup routine, both as a result of their high-quality formula and low price point.

In my opinion, one of the best features of these lipsticks is that they last all day, even after eating lunch and spending time outdoors.

I’ve also found that all five shades I’ve tried have been rich in pigment, while also being comfortable on the lips.

Lipstick is easily my favourite beauty product.

Not only are there dozens of lipstick colours and formulas to experiment with, but the product also requires little skill, time, and effort to apply each day. That being said, I’ve tried more lip products than I can count over the years, and am fairly selective about which lipsticks I keep on hand.

Out of my entire collection, I’d argue that Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks are some of the best you can buy.

In my experience, I’ve found that Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks are brightly pigmented and last all day

I first tried Maybelline’s liquid lipsticks in 2018 after one was given to me by a friend. I immediately became a fan and purchased four more from a local drugstore.

Out of the shades I own, I’m personally a big fan of Seductress – a matte peach colour – and find that I often wear it once or twice a week.

Amanda Krause/Insider The shade Seductress is one of my go-to lipsticks.

Not only is this lipstick shade extremely pigmented, but I’ve also found it lasts for hours. I recently applied the product around 8 a.m. while getting ready for work. Hours later, around 12:30 p.m., I ate pizza for lunch while outside in particularly hot weather.

Whereas most lipsticks would separate and smudge after coming in contact with greasy food and summer heat, I found that Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick looked almost the same on my lips as it did when I first applied it.

Sure, there was a tiny bit of separation where my lips meet, but the cracks were hardly noticeable and could easily be fixed with a quick touch-up.

Amanda Krause/Insider Even after lunch, my lipstick looked similar to when I first applied it.

There are tons of colours to choose from, ranging from light pinks to bold blues

At the time of writing, Maybelline offers more than 35 shades of its Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks on its website, not including limited-edition colours. Of course there are staple shades, like red and burgundy, but there are also more vibrant options like purple and blue.

Though I haven’t tried all 35 from the collection, I am a fan of each shade I own. From left to right, there’s Huntress, Fighter, Dancer, Seductress, and Visionary.

Amanda Krause/Insider I currently own five shades of Maybelline’s liquid lipstick.

In my experience, I’ve found that lipsticks from Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink range are super consistent – each lipstick I’ve tried has maintained the same lasting power while also being intensely pigmented, whether I’ve worn a light-pink shade or a deep purple.

Each lipstick also seems to have the same texture, in my opinion, which is slightly sticky, though still pleasant on the lips. While this might bother some, I personally prefer liquid lipsticks that feel slightly tacky rather than those that are dry, which I’ve experienced with most others on the market.

Amanda Krause/Insider The applicator of this lipstick is especially handy, in my opinion.

I also really appreciate the lipstick’s applicator, which is rounded with a pointed tip that’s perfect for lining your lips. The applicator is also soft and hollow in the middle, which stores extra product so that you can spread an even amount of lipstick across your mouth.

Maybelline’s liquid lipsticks from the SuperStay range typically cost around $US9.50

At the time of writing, you can purchase the lipsticks both online from Maybelline, and at retailers like Target, CVS, and Walgreens. While I personally love the convenience of being able to purchase these lipsticks from a variety of places, I’m an even bigger fan of the product’s price point, which is typically listed at just under $US10.

Of course, I do love some pricier options out there – like Smashbox’s $US24 Always On Liquid Lipsticks – but I still prefer beauty that I can buy on a budget, especially when I don’t have to sacrifice any pigmentation or lasting power in the process.

Amanda Krause/Insider I’m also a big fan of the red shade Dancer.

To learn more about the SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks, visit Maybelline’s website here.

