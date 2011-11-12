PHOTOS: Ladies Line Up In Times Square To Send Kisses To The Troops

Photo: Dan Goodman/Business Insider

In a sweet tribute to Veterans Day, Cosmopolitan, makeup giant Maybelline New York and the USO are collecting “kisses for the troops” by giving women a coat of lipstick and asking them to smooch a postcard.The postcards will be shipped to troops in Iraq and Afghanistan in time for Christmas, and Cosmopolitan and Maybelline New York will donate one dollar for each kiss collected to the USO.



Women are currently line up in Times Square to participate. We were on hand to catch the action.

