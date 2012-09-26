Maybelline Sued As Women Claim Its Lipstick Doesn't Really Last 14 Hours

Photo: jerine/Flickr

A group of women, including one named Santa, is suing makeup giant Maybelline for advertising that its lipstick lasts longer than it actually does.The women, who are seeking class-action status, claim Maybelline’s Super Stay 10HR Stain Gloss and Super Stay 14HR Lipstick “wear off and fade after only a few hours of wear” — a direct contradiction of the company’s ads, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Tuesday.



The women are also seeking damages for violations of consumer protection laws.

But Maybelline isn’t buying it.

“Maybelline strongly believes that this lawsuit has no merit and stands proudly behind our products,” L’Oreal USA spokeswoman Rebecca Caruso told Law Blog. “We will strenuously contest these allegations in court.”

