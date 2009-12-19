Maybe You Should Hold 'Office Hours'

In college, if you ever wanted to meet with a professor, you could always find them at a certain time and place each week during their “office hours.” No matter how busy their schedules, they were always available at that appointed hour, free to answer your questions and discuss your ideas.

Now, some company heads are introducing that same idea into the workplace. In a post for the Harvard Business Review, Bill Taylor, co-founder of Fast Company magazine, describes how “office hours” are an idea that you might want to consider for your office.

Taylor writes: “Well, we’re the professors now — busy, distracted, unapproachable — and it’s our colleagues, customers, and all sorts of other constituents who are eager for our time and guidance. So maybe it’s time to transport that familiar ritual from the Ivory Tower to the halls of business.”

Holding office hours can result in helping you build a more accessible business that listens better to the needs and suggestions of its employees and clients.

Read the whole article at HBR >

