Maybe We Should Sell New York To The Chinese

A few weeks back, Germany proposed Greece sell its unoccupied islands to pay off its sovereign debt.



Now Dave Lewis at Seeking Alpha is taking the idea a step further, suggesting the U.S. should punt off New York to the Chinese to cover its sovereign debt explosion.

The move would free up the U.S. financially and dump one of the biggest problems, the New York Fed, on the Chinese. Lewis says, with tongue firmly in cheek, that they wouldn’t take any of the corruption we do, when the government still uses capital punishment as a solution to that problem in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.