Another Asian Country That Will Kick Our Butts In Electric Cars

While China talks a big game about developing electric cars, Japan is already knee deep in the process, according to a survey of global patents for electric vehicles conducted by the Japanese patent office. There were 16,670 patents filed for electric cars between 2001 and 2006, and Japan accounted for 11,553 of them. A patent doesn’t equate to a vehicle that can be driven, obviously, but it’s interesting to note where the research is being done.



Below the charts, is the total number of patents filed by automakers, not just for EVs.

[via Tech On/GreenTech]

