Maybe This Is Why More People Aren't Walking Away From Their Underwater Homes

There’s been a lot of talk about why more people aren’t walking away from their homes.



Maybe this is why. They don’t’ know what their home is worth.

3 out of 10 never look into what their home is worth, according to a new survey from Fannie Mae (via Felix Salmon), and you have to figure that those, and those who look the lease are among those in the worst financial position.

