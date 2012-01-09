Maybe This Is Why Homebuilders Are Surging?

Have you seen it?



Homebuilders had another monster week last week, and are nearly at post-crisis highs.

What’s going on?

Here’s a quick survey from Citi’s Josh Levin, asking homebuilders over the past few months how business looks compared to the previous month.

Photo: Citi

Note that “the “sales worse” column has dropped to its lowest level in seven months.

