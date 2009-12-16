Maybe This Is The Chart Warren Buffett Keeps Under His Pillow

We recently posted a chart comparing rail activity with the PMI — which has recently spiked — and wondered if its’ the chart Warren Buffett keeps under his pillow.



The question was a little facetious, since obviously Warren Buffett didn’t make a gigantic, company-defining bet on one chart. But it’s still interesting and some fodder for rail bulls.

ZeroHedge has another interesting chart — and he makes the same allusion to Buffett — though we’re not quite sure which way it goes.

This one looks at railcar loadings at spot WTI oil, which ahve been in pretty tight correlation for nearly two decades. If you think oil is heading higher, you might bet on rail as well.

