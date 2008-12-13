Maybe The Recession Didn't Kill David Mamet's Other Broadway Play?

When David Mamet’s American Buffalo closed just a few days after opening, observers said it was just the latest case of the recession hurting Broadway ticket sales. But maybe ticket sales weren’t hurt by the recession. After all, that doesn’t explain why Mamet’s other play, Speed The Plow, is still going strong. The New York Post offers another more gossipy explanation for American Buffalo‘s premature extinction.



NY Post: To hear backstage sources tell it, Mamet himself could barely be bothered with the play, which is generally considered one of his best.

He never attended a rehearsal, didn’t see a performance and refused to do any press for it. He stopped by the theatre for about 20 minutes one day and had a few words with director Robert Falls. He also met the stars – John Leguizamo, Cedric the Entertainer and Haley Joel Osment – but when he was asked if he’d be photographed with them, he balked…

What’s behind his indifference to a play that received a New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and was nominated for several Tonys in 1983?

Mamet couldn’t be reached for comment, but it’s long been rumoured that he makes very little money from “American Buffalo.”…

Sources say royalties from that play, as well as those from many of his other early works, go to his ex-wife, Lindsay Crouse, who reportedly got them as part of a divorce settlement…

“I guess he just doesn’t feel the need to work for his ex-wife,” says a theatre executive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.