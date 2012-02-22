Maybe Sallie Krawcheck Should Consider A Career In Financial Television

Photo: CNBC

Sallie Krawcheck, the former president of global wealth and investment management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch who was unceremoniously ousted last September, co-hosted CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning.We thought Krawcheck, who is said to be plotting a comeback, did a really good job.



In fact, it got us thinking that if she decides not to return to Wall Street, perhaps she should consider a career in financial television.

She actually knows something about finance and she does hold a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Watch Krawcheck here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.