Maybe Libya Should Fear The Rebels As Much As It Fears Qaddafi

Photo: AP

After the Libyan rebels seized the Western mountain town of al-Qawalish last week, they immediately set to looting stores and burning citizens’ houses. This lapse in military discipline may be the rule and not the exception to the character of the Libya rebellion, C.J. Chivers writes in the New York Times.No residents remained in the town after the rebels ousted Qaddafi soldiers. But stores packed with fresh fruit and bread indicated that some civilians at least hadn’t fled until the last possible—a clear sign that the rebels aren’t quite being “greeted as liberators” as they move towards Tripoli.



With the whole town to themselves, Chivers writes, the rebels may have shown their true colours:

“The rebels began helping themselves to the fuel in Qawalish’s only gas station. Then an armed rebel wheeled about the road on a children’s bicycle he had apparently just taken from a home. A short while later rebels were shooting padlocks off the metal doors to shops, and beginning to sweep through them. At the time, rebels said they were carefully searching and securing the town. But their behaviour soon raised questions, including: Was something besides military necessity taking hold?

“The next day the questions became more pressing. Houses that had not been burning the previous day were afire, and shops were being aggressively looted by armed men in rebel attire. Every few minutes, a truck would pass by on the road, headed back toward Zintan loaded with what seemed to be stolen goods. Animal feed appeared to be a favourite item to carry off. Several trucks an hour carried away bales of hay and sacks of grain. The rebels at the checkpoints at the town’s edge did nothing to stop any of this. The town, in short, was being looted by the rebels, and vandalised, and worse. The destruction was not total — five of the town’s scores of houses were on fire. But what would their owners think? And what kind of message was being sent to the people of this town?”

Chivers notes that such behaviour is directly at odds with the rebels’ stated mission of protecting the Libyan people from the crimes of the regime, and risks embarrassing their NATO backers.

While their is no evidence that the leadership of the Free Libya Forces knew about the looting or sanctioned it, they clearly have not done enough to condemn or punish such behaviour. Chivers argues that none of this bodes well for the Libyan future:

“No one could reasonably dispute that when the Qaddafi forces were at their strongest — when they crushed the demonstrations in Tripoli, besieged Misurata, stormed Ajdabiya, shelled Benghazi — that all of these resulted in more damage to civilian property and loss of civilian life than what happened when the rebels captured tiny Qawalish. But as the rebels talk of pushing toward Tripoli, if they think that the smaller scale of their crimes excuses or justifies them, then they risk embarrassing their backers, losing international support and fueling exactly the kind of war they have insisted they and NATO would prevent.

“The rebels say they plan to push further through the mountains soon, toward the city of Garyan. Will the villages along the way suffer Qawalish’s fate?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.