Maybe Lawyers Can Save The Media (With Their Cash!)

The non-profit, non-partisan, public media organisation Texas Tribune website launched this week to accolades from the journalism community, but the effort is sponsored in part by attorneys.



Fulbright & Jawaorski, Graves Dougherty and Wilson Sonsini are listed as founding corporate sponsors and six Vinson & Elkins partners also contributed to the cause, according to the Tex Parte Blog. Ellen Susman, the wife of legendary litigator Steve Susman, is also listed as a founding investor.

Other large corporate sponsors got in on the non-profit journalism game as well, including AT&T and Ernst & Young.

Evan Smith, the former Texas Monthly editor-in-chief (and current editor emeritus) is the CEO and editor in chief of the Texas Tribune.

