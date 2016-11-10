Maybe it's just time to start getting used to celebrity politics

Donald Trump and Bret Michaels. Photo: The Apprentice/ IMDb.

It was a wet gloomy morning when I woke today after having learned that a TV personality, best know for the catch-cry “You’re fired”, will be the president of the United States of America for the next four years.

Somewhat defeated, I jumped in an Uber and headed to work. Playing on the radio was ABC 702, discussing the election.

“So, what do you think?” I asked my driver, Andre.

His response surprised me.

“Well, it’s just the start of celebrity politics,” he said.

In his opinion, Trump’s election was just a reflection of the evolution of the celebrity and the role that they play in today’s world.

“Who knows, a Kardashian could be next.”

While the chat, perked me up by making me laugh, the reality of what Andre said hit home.

When former US president Ronald Reagan was elected he too was seen as a maverick outsider, an outlier in the Republican Party. And despite his extremism, he got up for two terms.

Then you have Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is better known as Arnie, or The Terminator.

He served two terms as “the Governator” of California from 2003 until 2011. He even said he would have ran against Clinton in 2016, only he wasn’t allowed to.

Perhaps this is just the future of politics: putting a recognisable face in front of a party. After all, the advertising industry has been using celebrity endorsements for as long as there has been celebrities.

Time will tell.

