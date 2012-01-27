Maybe It's A Good Sign For Yahoo That Agency Types Don't Like The New CEO

Photo: petrushansen
We just published a post that quotes an agency executive saying he doesn’t understand why Yahoo’s board hired a guy with no media experience, Scott Thompson, as its new CEO.A brief reminder: Just because an advertising executive doesn’t like him, doesn’t mean Thompson isn’t a good pick.
In fact, there’s a pretty commonly held view in Silicon Valley that the best CEOs are in fact the ones the sales-y types don’t like.
One proponent of this view is Steve Jobs, who told his biographer: “When sales guys run the company, product guys don’t matter so much, and a lot of them just turn off.”
More on Thompson’s arrival:
Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson Lays Out His Guiding Principles For The Turnaround
Next For Yahoo: Layoffs, Ecommerce Aquisitions, Board Departures
A MYSTERY IN SUNNYVALE: Who The Heck Hired Scott Thompson?
AGENCY EXEC: I Met Yahoo’s New CEO, And I Don’t Understand Why The Board Hired Him
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.