Maybe It's A Good Sign For Yahoo That Agency Types Don't Like The New CEO

Photo: petrushansen

We just published a post that quotes an agency executive saying he doesn’t understand why Yahoo’s board hired a guy with no media experience, Scott Thompson, as its new CEO.A brief reminder: Just because an advertising executive doesn’t like him, doesn’t mean Thompson isn’t a good pick.



In fact, there’s a pretty commonly held view in Silicon Valley that the best CEOs are in fact the ones the sales-y types don’t like.

One proponent of this view is Steve Jobs, who told his biographer: “When sales guys run the company, product guys don’t matter so much, and a lot of them just turn off.”

More on Thompson’s arrival:

Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson Lays Out His Guiding Principles For The Turnaround

Next For Yahoo: Layoffs, Ecommerce Aquisitions, Board Departures

A MYSTERY IN SUNNYVALE: Who The Heck Hired Scott Thompson?

AGENCY EXEC: I Met Yahoo’s New CEO, And I Don’t Understand Why The Board Hired Him

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.