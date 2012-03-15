America Is Becoming A Dire Police State, Yet Few Seem To Know

The time for action was three months ago, fellow citizens and members of the global community. But late is better than never.



NDAA, H.R. 347, H.R. 1981, and our rapidly emerging police state — these things are now reality. I had been trying to warn my show’s viewers, and this column’s readers, since I first found out about NDAA around December 1st of last year.

But maybe I was wrong.

I was wrong in assuming you, or anyone, would care. Here’s what happened, in a nutshell:

US government: We now have the right to kill American citizens abroad, or here on US soil, without a trial or judicial review. Secret closed-door meeting is enough to end someone’s life. Just FYI. (Source.)

Oh, and also, we are intercepting and storing 1.7 billion of your emails, phone calls and text messages each day, without a warrant. Enough information to fill 138 million books every 24 hours. (Source.)

Oh, and also, we signed into law something that might literally make it a felony to peacefully protest. (Source.)

Oh, finally, just to be clear: if you disagree with any of this, we can maybe imprison you for life without access to a trial or attorney, and we can also use the U.S. military to do so! Your tax dollars hard at work! (Source.)

American people: OK. But don’t you dare let a crazy radio talk show host fuelled by hatred call a random law student a “slut.” That’s going TOO FAR, and we demand investigation! Take Rush Limbaugh off the air!

You see, in all of my coverage of NDAA and the loss of our basic Constitutional rights, I had never considered one possibility: that the truth would get out, completely and 100% out in the open via online media outlets and social media, yet no one would care. The American people would collectively shrug and go back to plastering OBAMA 2012 bumper stickers on their cars, and spend all day arguing online about what the new iPhone might look like, or if Facebook should be worth a gazillion billion dollars.

And yet this is exactly what has happened.

The American people have spoken loud and clear: you can urinate on our Bill of Rights and run it through a paper shredder afterward, if you’d like. But don’t touch our bread and circuses. Don’t even think about it.

The public outcry over SOPA in January was, perhaps, less about an enlightened public bravely pushing back against government censorship of Internet content, and far more about a public that didn’t want Farmville and TweetDeck interrupted for even a fraction of one second.

I was wrong to criticise members of the media such as Anderson Cooper, Piers Morgan, and Bill O’Reilly for not covering NDAA. They are only giving the people what they want, and they had the good sense to sidestep a topic that would have lost them viewers. The Jon Hamm/Kim Kardashian feud is far more important.

Hell, a plastic bag rustling down the street would be of greater interest to the average viewer than NDAA.

A rare moment of clarity on FOX News, but the public didn’t care:

