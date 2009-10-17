Dear FBI: Make Sure You're Checking Out Galleon's Asian Offices

While this author has no concrete evidence to support the following suspicion, it might be worthwhile for prosecutors to investigate Galleon’s offices in China, Taiwan, and perhaps India.



Inside information is more common than it should be in Asia, and a firm like Galleon might have been able to follow a similar insider business model with its Asian offices as it did in the U.S.

One can imagine that valuable insider knowledge related to major U.S. companies can be gleaned from suppliers and OEMs in Asia.

Galleon’s foot print in China and Taiwan would have made the gathering of such information relatively easy.

Thus their Asian offices should be investigated for any evidence that may exist. The problem could have been far more widespread than already discovered. If someone wants to make a bet on this Asia connection, we might take you up on it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.