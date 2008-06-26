Maybe Coldplay and Katy Perry Really Will Save EMI

EMI has the top two singles in the country this week. But “Viva La Vida” is part of that incessant Coldplay marketing (and when people pre-ordered the album on iTunes they got the song for free) and Katy Perry’s song is a novelty hit. Still, EMI, EMI owner Terra Firma, and lender Citi have plenty to cheer about this week. (At least, everyone who isn’t getting fired at EMI has something to cheer about).



Billboard:

Capitol Records will succeed itself at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 tomorrow for the first time in 32 years, as Katy Perry’s cheeky “I Kissed a Girl” replaces last week’s leader, “Viva La Vida” by labelmate Coldplay, itself the new occupant of the Billboard 200 throne with “Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends.” Billboard’s charts are refreshed each Thursday on billboard.com and billboard.biz.

The last pair of titles from the label to reign consecutively on the Hot 100 was Sylvers’ “Boogie Fever” and Wings “Silly Love Songs” in May 1976.

