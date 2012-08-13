How A Total Amnesiac Used Facebook To Piece Together The First 26 Years Of His Life

Photo: Facebook Stories Video Screengrab
Facebook has released a video that introduces the world to Mayank Sharma: A 29-year-old who woke up with absolutely no memory and then used Facebook to put the pieces of his life back together.Although it isn’t technically an ad, rather a “short documentary,” Sharma’s journey nonetheless promotes “Facebook Stories,” the social network’s editorial page which highlights “People using Facebook in extraordinary ways.”
If Memento had a sequel, this would be it …
He can't remember where he was or when it happened, but one morning in 2010, Sharma awoke with absolutely no memory of the first 26 years of his life.
Tuberculosis meningitis ravaged his nervous system and eventually morphed into hydrocephalus: stripping him of all of his memories.
When he was able, Sharma began to use the computer again. He went through his old search histories to try to piece together his old life.
Facebook Stories made a video of Sharma's experience to show the innovative ways people use the social media site.
