How A Total Amnesiac Used Facebook To Piece Together The First 26 Years Of His Life

Mayank Sharma as a child.

Photo: Facebook Stories Video Screengrab

Facebook has released a video that introduces the world to Mayank Sharma: A 29-year-old who woke up with absolutely no memory and then used Facebook to put the pieces of his life back together.Although it isn’t technically an ad, rather a “short documentary,” Sharma’s journey nonetheless promotes “Facebook Stories,” the social network’s editorial page which highlights “People using Facebook in extraordinary ways.”



If Memento had a sequel, this would be it …

