The Best Places To Ride Out The Mayan Apocalypse

Of course if you really want to scare yourself, then head to this French village in the Pyrenean foothills, which the apocalypse will somehow bypass, internet rumour-mongers would have you believe.

The problem is, it will apparently be closed on December 21, when the alleged end of the world is scheduled to occur.

The flat top mount that is supposed to be the only place left standing will be out of bounds, if the village authorities have their way...